Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89,149 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.24% of Lamb Weston worth $19,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.0% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $64.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,321. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

