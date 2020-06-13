Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.13% of AvalonBay Communities worth $26,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.75. 1,562,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.23 and its 200-day moving average is $188.66. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

