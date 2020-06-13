Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,511 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.69% of Rexnord worth $19,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 743,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,265,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter.

In other Rexnord news, insider Craig Wehr sold 45,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,277.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 71,228 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $2,257,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,261.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,177 shares of company stock worth $9,313,045 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RXN traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $28.69. 898,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,996. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Rexnord Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.68 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXN. TheStreet upgraded Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

