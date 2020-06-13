Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $30.00

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.38.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,280. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.30 and a beta of 2.11. Sailpoint Technologies has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $27.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,377,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $405,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,898 shares in the company, valued at $27,369,140.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,900 shares of company stock worth $1,421,700. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.