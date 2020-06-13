Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,279,956 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.51% of Ryanair worth $60,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,750,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,957,000 after acquiring an additional 775,985 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Ryanair by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,530,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,771,000 after acquiring an additional 732,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,441,000 after acquiring an additional 511,321 shares during the period. Immersion Capital LLP grew its stake in Ryanair by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Immersion Capital LLP now owns 2,182,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,860,000 after acquiring an additional 458,047 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Ryanair by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 710,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,253,000 after acquiring an additional 420,977 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

RYAAY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 691,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,724. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.30. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 17.59%. On average, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.