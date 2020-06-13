S & U (LON:SUS) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of S & U (LON:SUS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 3,300 ($42.00) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,300 ($29.27).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of S & U in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get S & U alerts:

LON:SUS opened at GBX 1,700 ($21.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.16 million and a P/E ratio of 7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47, a quick ratio of 39.24 and a current ratio of 39.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,635.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,930.60. S & U has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,420 ($18.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500 ($31.82).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a GBX 50 ($0.64) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from S & U’s previous dividend of $36.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. S & U’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

In related news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs purchased 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($20.62) per share, for a total transaction of £50,058 ($63,711.34).

S & U Company Profile

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for S & U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.