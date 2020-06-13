S & U’s (SUS) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of S & U (LON:SUS) in a research note published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($42.00) price objective on the stock.

SUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.00) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,300 ($29.27)) on shares of S & U in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of S & U in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

LON:SUS opened at GBX 1,700 ($21.64) on Tuesday. S & U has a 1 year low of GBX 1,420 ($18.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500 ($31.82). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,635.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,930.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47, a current ratio of 39.24 and a quick ratio of 39.24. The company has a market cap of $206.16 million and a P/E ratio of 7.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a GBX 50 ($0.64) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from S & U’s previous dividend of $36.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. S & U’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

In other S & U news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs bought 3,090 shares of S & U stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,620 ($20.62) per share, for a total transaction of £50,058 ($63,711.34).

About S & U

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

