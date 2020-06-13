S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a GBX 380 ($4.84) price target on the stock.

S4 Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 103.50 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 292.63 ($3.72). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 218.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 190.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

In other news, insider Martin Sorrell acquired 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £14,186.80 ($18,056.26).

S4 Capital plc engages in the development of digital content and advertising businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia pacific. It designs, develops, and produces digital campaigns, films, and creative and digital content, as well as develops Websites, apps, and other e-commerce platforms for home-grown and international brands.

