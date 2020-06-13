Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a diversified information technology company that develops, operates and manages emerging growth information technology companies. The company is currently focusing on emerging opportunities in eCommerce, enterprise applications, and network infrastructure, all of which are expected to benefit from the growing use of the Internet as a fundamental business tool. The company works closely with our partnership companies to provide numerous operational and management services to build value in preparation for public rights offerings and beyond. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.46. 59,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,584. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.40. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.43). Analysts predict that Safeguard Scientifics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 8,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,425.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,478. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 71,026 shares of company stock worth $470,221. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 128,679 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 104,929 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 740,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,441 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

