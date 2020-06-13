Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €126.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €126.00 ($141.57) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($137.08) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($149.44) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €114.00 ($128.09) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €125.32 ($140.81).

Get SAP alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $138.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €110.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €114.44. SAP has a 52 week low of €82.13 ($92.28) and a 52 week high of €129.60 ($145.62).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.