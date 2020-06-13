Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €62.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZAL. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($74.16) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($76.40) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.53 ($56.77).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.70. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

