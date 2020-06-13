Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €107.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($120.22) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €91.00 ($102.25) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €99.62 ($111.93).

Get Sanofi alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €88.90 and a 200-day moving average of €86.96. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($104.46).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.