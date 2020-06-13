Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SC. Barclays cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.11.

NYSE SC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 625,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 63.41 and a current ratio of 63.41. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, CEO Mahesh Aditya purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 30.5% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 11,230,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.