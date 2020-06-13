Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,269,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 353,587 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $44,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,570,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,350,125. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47, a PEG ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

