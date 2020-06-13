Scotiabank Boosts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$7.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
MTL has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Mullen Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.50.
TSE:MTL opened at C$6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.21. The stock has a market cap of $695.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$10.62.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
