Scotiabank Boosts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$7.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MTL has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Mullen Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.50.

TSE:MTL opened at C$6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.21. The stock has a market cap of $695.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$10.62.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$318.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

