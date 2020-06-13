Scotiabank Increases Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$30.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$24.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$23.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.21. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$13.25 and a 1-year high of C$36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$48.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.3699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

