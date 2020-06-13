SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Posts Earnings Results

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.88 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $70.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

SEAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

In other news, CTO Marek Kielczewski sold 13,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $37,168.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 448,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

