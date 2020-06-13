SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 14th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 591,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, CTO Marek Kielczewski sold 13,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $37,168.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 448,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 202,557 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $1,415,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter worth $1,280,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SeaChange International stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 875,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,266. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

