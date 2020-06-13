SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Trading Down 8.7%

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s stock price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.88, approximately 852,320 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 572,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $70.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. On average, research analysts expect that SeaChange International will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Marek Kielczewski sold 13,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $37,168.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 448,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SeaChange International by 7,894.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SeaChange International by 1,254.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SeaChange International by 204.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

