Selecta Biosciences’ (SELB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

SELB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.58.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ SELB traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,301,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,685. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 239,890 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,816,000. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.