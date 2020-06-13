Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Shares Down 8.2%

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)’s share price traded down 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.07 and last traded at $49.23, 587,597 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 475,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sensient Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.28%. Research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,872,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

