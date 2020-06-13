Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.75.

SWAV stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. 218,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,074. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $62.41.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 112.25%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 119,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $5,626,339.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $187,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,792.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,838,601. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 287.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,143,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 847,901 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 57.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,005,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,530,000 after acquiring an additional 727,621 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 82.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,324,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,948,000 after acquiring an additional 599,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,666,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,950,000 after acquiring an additional 462,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

