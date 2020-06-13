Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($76.40) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €107.57 ($120.87).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €83.13 and its 200-day moving average is €56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -33.79. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €28.30 ($31.80) and a one year high of €106.00 ($119.10).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

