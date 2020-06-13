Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

OXIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,462 ($18.61) to GBX 1,250 ($15.91) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,395 ($17.75) to GBX 1,360 ($17.31) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,383.57 ($17.61).

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 1,388 ($17.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of GBX 724 ($9.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,672 ($21.28). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,225.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,383.39.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

