Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Sosandar (LON:SOS)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Sosandar (LON:SOS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.
Sosandar has a 12-month low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 30.98 ($0.39). The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.12. The company has a market cap of $22.59 million and a P/E ratio of -3.36.
