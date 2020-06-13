Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Sosandar (LON:SOS)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Sosandar (LON:SOS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Sosandar has a 12-month low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 30.98 ($0.39). The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.12. The company has a market cap of $22.59 million and a P/E ratio of -3.36.

About Sosandar

Sosandar plc operates as an online retailer for womenswear in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, tops, shirts and blouses, skirts, trousers, jeans and leggings, jackets and coats, occasion wear, leather and suede, workwear, summer trends, animal prints, florals, knitwear, holiday products, footwear, and accessories and gifts.

