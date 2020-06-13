Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Babcock International Group to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.98) to GBX 419 ($5.33) in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 549 ($6.99) to GBX 533 ($6.78) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.50) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 700 ($8.91) to GBX 670 ($8.53) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 580.25 ($7.39).

LON:BAB opened at GBX 368.90 ($4.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 296.53 ($3.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.40). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 399.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 486.58. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 69.10 ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 68.60 ($0.87) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Babcock International Group will post 8262.0005178 EPS for the current year.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £31,900 ($40,600.74). Also, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,182.26).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

