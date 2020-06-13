Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Decreases By 12.5%

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 743,900 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the May 14th total of 850,300 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on APRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Scott M. Rocklage sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $8,963,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kdev Investments Ab sold 210,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $6,579,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 1,225.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

APRE stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

