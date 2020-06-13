Short Interest in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Drops By 14.5%

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the May 14th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 747,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have commented on BRY shares. ValuEngine lowered Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Berry Petroleum by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 721,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $399.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 3.03. Berry Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Petroleum will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

