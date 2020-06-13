Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Increases By 19.5%

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 425,400 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the May 14th total of 355,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 39,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.92. 58,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $278.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.