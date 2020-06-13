Short Interest in Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) Decreases By 9.9%

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the May 14th total of 37,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBNK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,593. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.26.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $28,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $6,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,600 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 435.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

