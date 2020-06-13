Short Interest in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Increases By 5.7%

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the May 14th total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 4,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $88,460.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,830,182 shares in the company, valued at $36,695,149.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 391,486 shares of company stock worth $9,653,677. Corporate insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CarGurus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,235,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,048,000 after purchasing an additional 78,344 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CarGurus by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,628,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 953,108 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,982,000 after purchasing an additional 957,321 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,068,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd grew its position in CarGurus by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,573,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 677,276 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARG. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,766. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 2.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. CarGurus had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.