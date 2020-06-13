Short Interest in Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Declines By 12.8%

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the May 14th total of 215,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered Carter Bank and Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of Carter Bank and Trust stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 154,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,205. Carter Bank and Trust has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

