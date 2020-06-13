Short Interest in CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) Drops By 20.0%

CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 14th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 5.74% of CBM Bancorp worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CBM Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CBM Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.22 and a beta of 0.49. CBM Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CBM Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for CBM Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBM Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.