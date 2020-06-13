Short Interest in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Drops By 16.4%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the May 14th total of 3,420,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 559,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of CELH traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,141. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. Celsius has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Celsius had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,833,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Celsius by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 51,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

