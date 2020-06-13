Short Interest in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Drops By 16.4%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the May 14th total of 3,420,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 559,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Shares of CELH traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,141. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. Celsius has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $10.43.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Celsius had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,833,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Celsius by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 51,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
