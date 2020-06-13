SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SI-Bone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of SIBN stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 187,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.87. SI-Bone has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 51.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that SI-Bone will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-Bone news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $547,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $34,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,326.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,576 shares of company stock valued at $589,399. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SI-Bone by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SI-Bone in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SI-Bone by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SI-Bone in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

