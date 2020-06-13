Sigmaroc’s (SRC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 69.80 ($0.89) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 70 ($0.89).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sigmaroc in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. Sigmaroc has a 12-month low of GBX 21.80 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 53.65 ($0.68). The stock has a market cap of $104.03 million and a PE ratio of 51.25.

Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported GBX 4.20 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

In other news, insider Garth Palmer acquired 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £9,999.70 ($12,727.12).

Sigmaroc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

