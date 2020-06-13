Simmons Bank Acquires 1,344 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.93.

ABBV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.46. 8,009,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,965,942. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $99.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

