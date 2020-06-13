Simmons Bank Acquires 786 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 42,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,269,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.04 on Friday, reaching $191.46. The stock had a trading volume of 247,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,825. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

