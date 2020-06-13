Simmons Bank Acquires Shares of 91,640 Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 91,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000. Simmons Bank owned 0.13% of Energizer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Energizer by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Energizer by 321.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Energizer by 1,269.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Energizer news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,804.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

ENR traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 503,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,715. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.02 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Energizer’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

