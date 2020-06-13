Simmons Bank Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $2,164,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,808,000 after acquiring an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,413,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,757. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.79. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.37.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

