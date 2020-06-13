Simmons Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $80.63. 8,868,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,131,551. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.27. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

