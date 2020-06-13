Simmons Bank Boosts Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,016 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $24.78. 73,435,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,088,816. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $207.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.