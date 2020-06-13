Simmons Bank Boosts Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,191 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,481. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.79. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

