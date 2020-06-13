Simmons Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,797. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.13. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $204.56.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

