Simmons Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 632.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.11. 5,291,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,774,056. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.99 and a 200 day moving average of $167.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -972.83, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total transaction of $3,441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 413,754 shares of company stock worth $66,555,929. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

