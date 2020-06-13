Simmons Bank Buys 1,345 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,032,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.80. 2,389,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,465. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.77.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.61.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

