Simmons Bank Buys 2,128 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $9.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,413.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,102. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,378.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,344.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $958.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

