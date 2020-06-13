Simmons Bank Buys 30,441 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,694 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,441 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,073,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,746,694. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

