Simmons Bank Buys 3,045 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 543,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,162,000 after purchasing an additional 36,576 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 291,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 97.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 35.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,035,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after purchasing an additional 797,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,348,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,871,000 after purchasing an additional 255,212 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSX traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,998,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

