Simmons Bank Buys 7,949 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 238,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after buying an additional 26,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

D traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.15. 5,218,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,751,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.57 and its 200 day moving average is $81.06. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

